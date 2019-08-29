Vicus Capital Sells 5,565 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.