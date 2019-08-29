VisionX (VNX) Price Tops $0.0002

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. VisionX has a market cap of $655,457.00 and $59,084.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022140 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

