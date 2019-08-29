VNT Chain Price Down 14.1% This Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.69 million and $311,318.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022140 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,550,067 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

