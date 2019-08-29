Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 31,205 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in UBS Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 1,538,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

