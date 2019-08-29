Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,075 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 776.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 339.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 144.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

CACC stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 28.16 and a quick ratio of 28.16. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

