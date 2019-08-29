Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,688,517,000 after acquiring an additional 215,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after buying an additional 3,656,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $173,305.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,142 shares of company stock valued at $101,477,662. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,468. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

