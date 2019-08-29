Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rayonier (RYN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) recently:

8/16/2019 – Rayonier was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2019 – Rayonier was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – Rayonier had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Rayonier had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Rayonier was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/2/2019 – Rayonier was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 12,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

