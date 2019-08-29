Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.02.

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 target price for the company. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weibo by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Weibo by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,615,000 after acquiring an additional 498,002 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Weibo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,143,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 376,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,466,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $42.12. 112,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.21. Weibo has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.