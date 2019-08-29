Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,721 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBS by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 171,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

CBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

