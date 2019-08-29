Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.68. 5,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $290.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

