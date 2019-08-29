Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GD traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.05. 26,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.20. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

