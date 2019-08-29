Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 38,516.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 107.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 242.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 294,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $3,492,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,050,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,329,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.67. 20,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,555. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.