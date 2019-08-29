Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 2,983,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

