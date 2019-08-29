Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 167.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,842 shares of company stock valued at $47,256,086. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.13. 3,015,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

