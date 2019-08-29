Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in Intel by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after buying an additional 1,803,296 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intel by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after buying an additional 1,471,705 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,888,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 1,236,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after buying an additional 1,219,115 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,219,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,332,440. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

