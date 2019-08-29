Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after buying an additional 908,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,513,000 after buying an additional 893,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,995,000 after buying an additional 269,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $30,010,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.07. 442,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.