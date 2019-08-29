Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Pecaut & CO.’s 8th Largest Position

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

