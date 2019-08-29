Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 67,726 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.70% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $89,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,153. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

