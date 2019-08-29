Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 93,230 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $90,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.