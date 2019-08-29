Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of HCP worth $80,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HCP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in HCP by 181.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HCP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCP by 9.1% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCP by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCP alerts:

NYSE:HCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 17,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.16.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.