Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $78.59 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Synopsys worth $78,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 56.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,503 shares of company stock worth $6,474,092 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.17. 5,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

