Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 29,883 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.93% of WNS worth $88,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in WNS by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 120,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WNS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

