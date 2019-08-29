Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,151 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $85,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,252 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,925 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 4,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

