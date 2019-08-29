Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $99,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,989,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,167,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 161,093 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,706,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WAL stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,381. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.