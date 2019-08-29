Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 289,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 81.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 96,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 815,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

