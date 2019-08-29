Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 3,943,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after buying an additional 1,006,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after buying an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.