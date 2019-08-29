Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.84. 163,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

