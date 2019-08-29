Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 275.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.37. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

TRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

