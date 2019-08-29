Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0342

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $3.29 million and $106,163.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

