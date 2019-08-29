Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 183,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara bought 1,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,792 shares of company stock valued at $153,887,051. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $187.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.