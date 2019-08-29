World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INT opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

