Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $9,470.63 or 1.00090091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $107,288.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002383 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00160000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000907 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004022 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031736 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

