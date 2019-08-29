XinFin Network (XDCE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $106,875.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, COSS and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.18 or 0.02237700 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000247 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,481,360 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

