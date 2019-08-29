Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.43–0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.74 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $-0.19–0.18 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 1,685,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,203. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.14. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $460,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,197 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,233. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

