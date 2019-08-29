Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591,961 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $8,125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $60,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 19,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,594 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

