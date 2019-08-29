Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TRMB stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 727,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merit E. Janow sold 8,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $324,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,393.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,710. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

