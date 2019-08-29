Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,182. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

In other news, SVP Wesley Ozima sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matias De Tezanos purchased 50,000 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

