Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

AVT stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1,687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1,178.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

