Zacks: Analysts Expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. LegacyTexas Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.88 to $41.78 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,819. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

