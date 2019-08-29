Zacks: Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE WU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,267. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 8.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 151,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 234.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.