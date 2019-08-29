Zacks: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 633,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,915. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.98% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Fuad El-Hibri acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,124,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,647.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi purchased 50,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 401,380 shares of company stock worth $326,744. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
