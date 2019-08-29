Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AINC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590. Ashford has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

