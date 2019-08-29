Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 621,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

