Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

ALDX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

