Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 362,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 185,451 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 14,733,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,085,035. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

