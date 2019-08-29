Zacks: Brokerages Expect Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onespan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Onespan posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onespan will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Onespan.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $487,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Onespan by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Onespan by 206.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Onespan in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,566. The firm has a market cap of $550.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.12. Onespan has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

