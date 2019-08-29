Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report sales of $350.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.82 million to $367.20 million. RPC reported sales of $439.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 45,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.04. RPC has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

