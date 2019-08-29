Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.30. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at $574,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 83.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 232,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.13. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $84.43.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

