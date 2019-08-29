Zacks: CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CBTX by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CBTX by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CBTX by 371,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 23,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CBTX has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $726.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

