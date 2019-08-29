Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given $20.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. First Community’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on First Community in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at $406,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Community by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

FCCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

